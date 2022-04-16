Doctor Who season 14: Show EP on Russell T. Davies return

As we look towards the years that follow 2022, there is a lot of exciting stuff to prepare for in the world of Doctor Who. Take, for example, the prospect of a new Doctor, or the return of one-time showrunner Russell T. Davies. What’s not to like here?

Before we get to the return of Davies, though, there are two episodes remaining in the Chris Chibnall era. The same goes for Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor. It can be hard to say goodbye to one era and prepare for another, but it does feel like there’s a lot to be excited for here. For some more on that, just take a look at what Chibnall himself had to say to the Radio Times about Russell’s return to the series:

“Everybody should have a big smile on their face. Russell is one of the elite showrunners and Who is very lucky to have him, especially off the back of It’s a Sin, one of the greatest shows of all time. For him to have incredible ideas and passion for it, to want to take it forward again – that’s fab. Nobody has a greater love for Doctor Who.”

We do think that Davies is going to take what he did on the show in the past and evolve upon it, and maybe create some new and intriguing possibilities, as well. We know that a lot of excitement is going to be geared around whoever the next Doctor is and we get that, but we don’t want to forget about the writers working to ensure that there is a solid foundation. They are the ones who can make the show as great as humanly possible depending on their imagination. (We do think we’ll learn who the next Doctor is at some point between tomorrow’s special and the final one airing.)

