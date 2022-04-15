Doctor Who spoilers: Writer on potential Doctor, Yaz romantic plot

As we prepare for this weekend’s Doctor Who – “Legend of the Sea Devils” special, there are many boxes that need to be checked off. This is the penultimate episode for Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor, and it has to prepare us for an eventual regeneration. There’s also a fantastic story that will be taking place in the moment, one that should be a fun, exciting swashbuckling pirate adventure!

Now, though, let’s get to one story that a lot of people understandably want to know more about: The future of The Doctor and Yaz. The groundwork has been laid for something more between the two, especially now that Dan has spoken with Yaz about her feelings. It’s something that many diehard fans have picked up on for quite some time, but there was never any guarantee it would be explored within the world itself.

That door has been opened now — will it stay that way? Speaking in a new interview with the Radio Times about this upcoming episode, here is what episode co-writer Ella Road had to say on the subject:

“I mean, I guess once those conversations had been opened up, they need to be continued … I think that we were all keen to make sure that we were handling all of that stuff delicately.

“Basically, there were conversations that needed to be had based on what was happening in the episode before. And so we continued to have them. But, yeah, that’s all I can say.”

In summation, you can expect something … but what that is remains to be seen. This is a pretty tricky situation no matter how you slice it, given that the new Doctor may not be the same as the Jodie Whittaker iteration. There is that potential for heartbreak and it’s scary. Yet, you don’t want that to stop you from embracing something in the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who right now

What do you think is coming for The Doctor and Yaz on this Doctor Who special?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates on the show. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







