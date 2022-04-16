This Is Us season 6 episode 13: Is closure coming on Kevin’s love life?

While we know that a number of key questions have already been answered on This Is Us season 6, there are a few others that still remain. Take, for example, who one Kevin Pearson is going to end up with!

Will we see Justin Hartley’s character reunite with Sophie before the show concludes? Given that Alexandra Breckenridge is appearing in Tuesday’s new episode, it wouldn’t be much of a shock if that happens. However, it also feels like Jennifer Morrison is going to be around as Cassidy. It feels like Madison is a less-likely candidate given that she’s still married to Elijah on the day of Kate’s wedding, but we suppose that years down the road, anything is possible.

We don’t necessarily think that the writers of This Is Us are going to make Kevin’s romantic future into one of those mysteries we’re left to think about until the series finale. Instead, we imagine that it’s going to be resolved within the next few episodes. There are more answers coming on season 6 episode 13 on Tuesday, and episode 14 is apparently going to be Kevin-centric as it takes place the night before the wedding. It’s possible that this is what sets up the remainder of his romantic life, or at least we hope so. We really don’t want the show to end with something in the very last second that feels inconsequential.

Do we think that Kevin needs a romantic partner to be happy? Not necessarily, but we think he’s grown enough that he can be a good one for someone out there. If he does end up with Sophie, though, it has to be earned, especially after everything he’s put her through over the years.

Do you think that This Is Us season 6 episode 13 will give us any closure at all for Kevin?

