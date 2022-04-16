9-1-1 season 5, 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3: How many episodes are there?

How many episodes are we getting for 9-1-1 season 5 and 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3? We know that in general, it’s easy to be confused in this current era of TV. We were starting to get towards a time when episode counts were somewhat in flux in the first place, and that was before the onset of the global health crisis.

Now, we know that there’s a little more chaos when it comes to episode counts in general! Shows like NCIS, which were almost always set at a standard 24, are a little more all over the place. It’s hard to know if things will ever get back to how they once were, even with more health and safety measures in the mix than ever.

For the sake of this article let’s just focus on the 9-1-1 franchise, and that is where we do have a reasonable amount of good news. You are going to be seeing a standard 18-episode season here for both shows! There has never been a commitment to do 22 episodes here ever since the franchise first premiered, and a lot of that has been due to story and cast flexibility. Sometimes less can be more, and we’re just glad that we’re getting the same amount here that we almost always do.

Unfortunately, we can’t give you too much news as of yet when it comes to how either one of these shows is going to conclude, but we do know that things are going to be crazy from here on out. As we get closer to the end of 9-1-1 proper, for example, the call center is going to catch fire! If there’s ever a great example of how dramatic and crazy things are going to be, that is it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now

What do you most want to see on 9-1-1 season 5 as well as 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







