When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 7 sneak peek: Costume party?

For those unaware When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 7 is set to arrive on Hallmark Channel tomorrow night, and it is the first half of a two-parter! Based on most information we’ve got on “Hope Valley Days” right now, this is going to be a very different sort of story for the show.

Take, for starters, some of the secrets that are going to come out — we’re about to get a lot more information when it comes to Mei’s past, and there’s a chance that this could derail what was originally envisioned to be a fun and rather silly celebration designed to relax everyone in the town. There have been a lot of stresses on the community as of late, in between all the traffic, the changes by technology, and then everything with the mine. This is designed to bring everyone back together!

The sneak peek below doesn’t really give you any insight on Mei at all; instead, it feels more like a window into what is going on with Rosemary as she and Lee are operating the office in costume. It’s a part of their own personal celebration right now, and she claims that they’ve got trunks full of these costumes that they’ve collected over the years. This is mostly a lighthearted window into the story, but it also does show the value and influence that the newspaper does have around Hope Valley these days. That does make some sense, given that there were fewer ways to communicate and spread news around in this era.

Just remember here that odds are, we’re probably not going to see a definitive bit of closure to this story; instead, there could very well be some sort of cliffhanger that lingers for at least a little while.

