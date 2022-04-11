When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 7 video: Meet … Mei’s husband?

When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 7 will be coming on Hallmark Channel this weekend and with that, we could be getting the most backstory we’ve had so far on the character of Mei. We know that she’s fit right in to the larger Hope Valley world, just as we also know she’s been instrumental in helping Nathan’s horse Newton after the accident earlier this season. All evidence, at least for now, suggests that we’re in the midst of a potential love story with Mei and Kevin McGarry’s character.

Yet, from early on this season, it’s also been clear that there is more to Mei than first meets the eye. That is made all the clearer in the promo below for “Hope Valley Days: Part 1.” A man arrives in town claiming that he is Mei’s husband, and it does seem as though there is a marriage license with her signature on it. The “husband” wants her arrested, and she wants to do everything in her power to ensure that she does not end up with him.

While we don’t have the full story as of yet, it does feel like Mei had a legitimate reason to get away from this man — this could have been a marriage she was forced into, or there may be some other reason why she arrived in Hope Valley to get away from her past. Ultimately, we hope that this is something that Nathan doesn’t run from. If he cares about her, he will do whatever he can in order to help. We already get the sense from the limited footage we have that Mei’s husband is not a particularly nice man. With that in mind, she may be very much justified in doing what she did to get away.

Because this is a two-part story, we don’t want to assume we’ll get all the answer right away. Parts of this may take some time!

