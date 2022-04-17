Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date hopes at Starz

Following the big finale this weekend, isn’t this the right time to talk about a possible Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date? It goes without saying that there’s going to be a demand for more, so we gotta just figure out when it will be.

First and foremost, can we start off with the acknowledgment that there will be another season? That was made official a little earlier this year, not that it came as much of a shock. The Joseph Sikora drama got off to a great start in the ratings, and there are a few things to be excited about already moving forward.

The first order of business is of course noting what we know will be different in season 2. Season 1 showrunner Robert Munic has already departed the series, and he has been replaced by franchise alum Gary Lennon, who also worked on another Starz series in Hightown. There hasn’t been any casting news yet, but we expect that over the next few months.

As for the potential premiere date, our thinking at the moment is that new episodes will be coming on in early 2023. Power shows tend to arrive once a year, and we don’t really think there is any evidence that this is going to be changing down the road. Filming will likely be taking place in the months to come, and we would expect more formal news on a premiere date either in late 2022 or early 2023.

In the end, we don’t think all that much will change stylistically — Force is still Force, and it’s going to be action-packed and chaotic.

