NCIS season 19 episode 18: How worried should we be for Torres?

If you haven’t heard too much as of yet about NCIS season 19 episode 18, all signs point to it being an emotional one for Nick Torres. Someone from his past is coming back into his world, wanting revenge for something that happened on one of his past cases. It could lead to a shootout, but also more questions about how he is handling all of the pain and trauma in his life.

Nick is great at his job, but he’s also unhealthy — that’s been established now. If you watch the sneak peeks for this episode titled “Last Dance”, you see Dr. Grace confronting him about his drinking and also him compartmentalizing and not really dealing with his pain. His father wrecked a big chunk of his life, Bishop left out of the blue, and one of his biggest mentors in Gibbs stayed in Alaska. All of this weighs on him.

Do we think that Torres will make it through this episode? 100%, but we do have concerns about the end of the season. Remember the reports that Wilmer Valderrama is set to star in a new adaptation of Zorro? He’s going to be a busy guy, and his star is bigger than it’s been in years thanks to Encanto. We are concerned about his future beyond this season, and it’s certainly possible this episode could make him consider more of a life beyond the team.

Hopefully, Nick can both work on his issues and stick around — we don’t want to lose him! Yet, we also have to be prepared for the possibility of that.

What do you think is going to happen to Torres during NCIS season 19 episode 18?

