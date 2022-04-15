NCIS season 19 episode 18 video: New ‘Last Dance’ sneak peeks

Monday night’s NCIS season 19 episode 18 is right around the corner, and there is a lot to look forward to from “Last Dance.” This is an episode that could be one of the more action-packed installments that we’ve had in a while, and also one of the most emotional for one Nick Torres.

It’s been a long time since the name Ellie Bishop was invoked on the CBS show, but luckily that’s going to be changing as Dr. Grace Confalone does her best to get through to Wilmer Valderrama’s character.

New NCIS video! Be sure to take a look below for some thoughts on this past episode! Of course we will be back to break down “Last Dance” once it airs, so SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make 100% sure you don’t miss out.

In the sneak peek at the bottom of this article, Dr. Grace tries to get Nick to understand how he’s putting himself in a really dangerous position by compartmentalizing and never really addressing a lot of the pain he’s feeling. There is the situation with his father, the sudden departure by Bishop, and then also even Gibbs leaving earlier this season. All of these different things are impacting him, and she’s worried that he is turning to alcohol at night as too much of a crutch. Torres is of course defiant and defensive; he doesn’t want to be there, and he probably won’t take a lot of this seriously, at least at first.

Will there be some sort of change for him by the end of this episode? We’d be willing to wager so, if for no other reason than that this show is often about evolution. Yet, nothing comes easy in the NCIS world and he may have to work hard for it.

As for another sneak peek…

This one is certainly more based around the case itself, and it sets an important foundation for what’s coming up later. In particular, we mean this in the form of a showdown with Nick at the center of it.

Related – Check out who will be playing Parker’s ex-wife on NCIS near the end of the season

What excites you the most about NCIS season 19 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







