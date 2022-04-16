Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: The Veto players! (day 50)

Happy Power of Veto day in the Big Brother Canada 10 house! It’s totally our hope that we see a lot of craziness in the game throughout the day, and also a chance to see Marty sweat a little more as HoH. That’s not necessarily a big slight against him; the game is just more fun that way.

Let’s start things off here with a reminder that the nomination ceremony happened last night, and through that we saw Betty and Josh put on the block for eviction. Summer, meanwhile, won Canada’s safety vote, so she won’t be a replacement option no matter what happens.

As for the rest of the Veto players, Josh and Betty are going to be joined (ironically) by Summer, and then also Kevin and Gino. Judging from this draw, there’s an 80% chance the Veto is used this week. Summer will save Betty, Kevin will save Josh, and Gino will probably leave things the same in fear that Jacey-Lynne could be a replacement nominee otherwise. Gino may be a competition threat, but we don’t want to pencil him in without knowing what the individual comp is.

In general, we don’t think anyone is going to be throwing Veto at this stage. While that’s an important thing to do early on to decrease your threat level, we’re at a stage in the game right now where things are going to get more intense and resumes need to be written. Numbers also matter a lot in terms of the next couple of cycles. Kevin needs Josh in the game to keep him safe if a situation comes up that calls for it.

The Veto should be taking place in a matter of hours — hopefully, the show won’t make us wait too long in terms of figuring out the winner.

What do you want to see take place during the Big Brother Canada 10 Power of Veto Competition?

