Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Nominations are in! (day 49)

The nomination ceremony took place today at the end of a particularly long day in the Big Brother Canada 10 house. Are you curious to know what happened?

Before we go too far into this, let’s offer up a quick recap for those who are a little bit behind: Marty won Head of Household overnight, giving him his third reign of the season! Following that, we learned that Summer was saved thanks to Canada’s support. Marty then made the choice tonight to nominate Josh and Betty for eviction.

If these two are left on the block together, it could be a pretty interesting showdown. We know that Betty seems to be the target, but that could very well shift. Just remember how indecisive we’ve seen Marty be over time, and we’re sure that Summer will go to bat for Betty however she can. The Veto will play an enormous role in a lot of stuff that happens tomorrow.

The most interesting question we have right now is what Marty does if the Veto is used. Who does he put up? Jacey-Lynne may be one of the few reasonable choices, given that he isn’t going to nominate either Haleena or Kevin based on everything we’ve seen. There could be a push for Gino, but time and time again we’ve seen Marty struggle with whether he’s an ally or not all season long. If anyone is speculating a triple eviction right now, there’s a case to be made for taking out both members of the showmance together during that … but it’s also a risk to leave them to compete for it. You know that they won’t nominate each other, and that just decreases the field of possible candidates by one.

In the end, here’s to hoping there is an exciting week full of drama ahead! There is potential for a lot of that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada

What do you want to see happen in the Big Brother Canada 10 house the rest of the week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to get even more updates on the series. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







