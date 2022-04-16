The Flight Attendant season 2 spoilers: When to expect first twist!

With the premiere of The Flight Attendant season 2 coming to HBO Max in the near future, absolutely there’s a lot to prepare for! This is one of the most exciting shows on all of TV, especially with how it tends to blend comedy and drama into one neat little package.

Oh, and that’s without even mentioning the twists. We saw a number of them in season 1 and if you’ve seen the season 2 trailer already, you know one of the big ones here is Cassie seeing multiple versions of herself. Will this be unveiled fairly fast in the season? It sounds like it, at least judging from the fact that the premiere is titled “Seeing Double.”

So how crazy will things get? Speaking in a new interview with Glamour, star Kaley Cuoco notes that “as big as Season 1 was, this is an even bigger swing — 10 times the size in scope.” We also tend to imagine that having to play multiple versions of her character was also taxing in it own way.

Moving into season 2, we do think that there’s a lot that The Flight Attendant is working to prove. The first season was planned mostly to be its own thing with a beginning, middle, and end, and there were certainly questions about how it could continue. Having Cassie be an asset is going to make for some entertaining TV since really, she has no experience in this other than the predicament that she found herself in back in season 1. It’s one thing to be good at figuring stuff out when it’s your own neck on the line, but will it work anywhere near as well when you have to work on other cases you’re not involved with? That very-much remains to be seen.

Related – Be sure to get more news on The Flight Attendant, including other insight on what the future will hold

What are you most excited for when it comes to The Flight Attendant season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that we won’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







