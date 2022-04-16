Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Could Meredith change her mind?

As we dive further into Grey’s Anatomy season 18, we have to prepare for the rest of the story as though Meredith is leaving Seattle. Do we think that this is actually going to happen, though? Consider that the mystery for now.

We do understand why the writers have gone in this direction for Ellen Pompeo’s character, mostly because it’s pretty true to life. When you do something for so long, inevitably there is going to be that temptation to mix things up. That’s clearly in Meredith’s mind at this given moment in time. She has a relationship that is going well, she has an opportunity for a raise, and also could participate in more cutting-edge medicine in a place that clearly values her greatly. That’s no shade at the Grey Sloan, though — the reaction to Meredith potentially going speaks for itself.

If she does truly decide to move forward with this move, we don’t expect things to happen right away. That’s one of the reasons why we think that this is not going to be a change that comes about quickly. Instead, it will take a little bit of time in order to transpire from start to finish here. That gives other characters time to get through to her.

Now, let’s pose the following question: What could make Meredith reconsider? We don’t think it’d just be money, or a reminder of everything that Seattle has insofar as friends and family. She’s already aware of all of that! It would have to be something akin to a new prospect or challenge for her to take on. We don’t even think moving to Seattle would be enough for her, since she’s not making this move solely for the sake of romance.

Knowing this show’s propensity for twists, we’re of course eager to see where things go from here. Let’s just go ahead and keep our eyes peeled.

