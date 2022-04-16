The Blacklist season 9 episode 16: What was stolen from Reddington?

Tonight’s The Blacklist season 9 episode 16 had a pretty big responsibility on its hands: Finding a way to continue the Liz mystery. After all, at the end of this past episode most loose ends were tied up on Reggie Cole … or were they?

Well, it turned out that Reggie had managed to extract something from a secret location, one that he should not have had access to within a mountain. That something may be tied to Reddington’s endgame, his long-term plan for Liz to someday take over his empire. The question here, of course, becomes how they managed to go about this … and obviously who they are.

So what exactly did Reddington learn about the robbery at the end of the episode? Not that much, but he did make a big decision: He doesn’t trust Aram all that much. He doesn’t want to work with anyone other than Cooper now after being duped, and that could cause a good bit of chaos moving forward. We’ll see if he holds true to that or not.

Elsewhere in this episode, we saw Reddington do everything he could to clear Harold Cooper’s name. That included going to Cynthia Panabaker and demanding that she backdate a form that claims that Harold was undercover in pursuit of a criminal. He actually blackmailed her with what happened a couple of episodes ago, knowing it would harm her Senate career. That was enough to give Harold at least a temporary reprieve.

What do you think about the events of The Blacklist season 9 episode 16 overall?

