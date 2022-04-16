Better Call Saul season 6 spoilers: Aaron Paul on Jesse Pinkman return

For those who did not hear the news earlier this week, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are going to be appearing on Better Call Saul season 6. Isn’t that exciting? Absolutely it is, even if there aren’t a lot of details as to what the story will be.

We know that for a lot of people out there, it was pretty much inevitable that we could be seeing Walt and Jesse on this show before the end. Yet, we still have plenty of questions as to how things are going to unfold.

Here’s what we can say for the time being: Even Paul himself had question marks as to how the writers were going to do this! Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what the actor had to say:

…To be honest, I’m such a fan of Better Call Saul that I just didn’t initially see how they were going to do it. But of course, leave it to Vince and Peter and the rest of the writers to come up with the perfect way. It’s fun. I think people are going to be excited.

Here’s the one thing we don’t want to see: Walt and Jesse recreating their first scene with Saul from Breaking Bad. To be specific, we just don’t want the show to be one perfect circle. We want the appearance of these characters to be a tad more surprising and judging from Aaron’s quote, it does feel like we’re going to get that.

