Chicago PD season 9 episode 19 promo: The hardest case ever?

Chicago PD season 9 episode 19 is going to be coming to NBC on Wednesday night, and we have a sense there could be some great stuff ahead. In particular, we could be gearing up for one of the biggest mysteries Intelligence has ever seen.

In the promo below, you can get a reasonable sense of what lies ahead here — someone is targeting the rich but in doing so, they aren’t leaving any evidence! As you would imagine, this is a problem — a really big problem, in past. This is not going to be altogether easy for any of them, since there are no leads and very little direction as to where this story goes. We just know that it’s going to test them.

Based on the initial details that we’ve seen for this episode, it seems like this is going to be a case that puts Atwater front and center and we welcome that! We’ve had spotlights on some other characters as of late and in the end, this show is at its best when things are spread around to a certain extent. We’d love to get some more insight into what’s going on with him and what else could be next; hopefully, this story provides that and then so many more.

Of course, we are also expecting that it’s going to help carry us further into the end of the season. We’re sure that the closing stretch of season 9 is going to contain a lot of different twists and turns, and it goes without saying that we’re excited for those. Since we already know there’s another season, we have a good feeling there could be a cliffhanger at the end to better set up season 10. In the end, time will tell with some of that…

