WeCrashed season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Prepare for the finale

Next week on WeCrashed season 1 episode 8, we’re going to see some particularly big stuff. After all, this is the finale!

We should start things off first and foremost by noting that Apple TV+ has already labeled this episode in advance as a “series finale.” We don’t think that this will come as a surprise to a lot of people, but it’s still a reminder that this from the start was billed as a limited series.

What has made the Jared Leto – Anne Hathaway show a little different from some other recent limited series like The Outcast is that from the get-go, it wasn’t just about the company. Most of the story here was instead about the relationship of Adam and Rebekah through the lens of WeWork and the company’s history. It does allow for a slightly different angle than the typical true-life series based on a popular tech company. We may know some of the base facts already, but there’s still a lot of emotional context to sift through.

If you do want a few more details now all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full WeWork season 1 episode 8 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

After a disastrous reaction kills the IPO, Adam and Rebekah fight for their lives at WeWork. Adam risks it all in a last-ditch effort.

One of the things that makes a show like this so curious, at least to us, is the timing of it: Why put this out there now? It’s not as though the story of Adam and Rebekah is over, even if WeWork is not drawing anywhere near the same headlines that it did once upon a time.

