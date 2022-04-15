Halo season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The great artifact dilemma

As you prepare for Halo season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+ next week, know that this may be the hour you’ve been waiting for. We know that a lot of the past few episodes have been about the origins of Cortana and setting up the relationships, but we’re about to see things progress in a big way — and for there to be a lot of action around every corner.

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can get a pretty good sense of where things are going in “Spaced Out.” First things first, Master Chief receives a warning from Cortana and Dr. Halsey — stay away from the artifact. After all, there’s an instability here that could cause a lot of chaos.

Will everyone else agree with this sentiment, or is the presence of the Covenant going to cause a change of plans? Let’s just say that nothing in this story is going to go quite according to plan and that during this episode, you will experience many things go from bad to worse. Everyone around the artifact could suffer by the time the episode is over, and this could lead to a lot of various changes in key relationships.

There’s also another question here regarding John’s humanity. After all, in the promo he indicates to Kai that she is not quite ready to be out in the field. He does not clear her for combat, claiming that she is a “danger” to herself and others. Yet, Kai has a comeback here that is apt and all sorts of appropriate for the situation: If she’s so dangerous, then what does that make John? We don’t think he will ever see it that way, but it doesn’t quite matter when there’s some truth buried in here.

