Dynasty season 5 episode 9 return date for Elizabeth Gillies, cast

Want to know the Dynasty season 5 episode 9 return date following tonight’s installment, or some more information on what’s next? Then have no fear: We’re going to be presenting info on both of these things within this piece!

First things first, though, we should go ahead and be the bearer of bad news: There is no installment coming up next week. While this is a brief hiatus of just one week, it is a hiatus nonetheless. The show is coming back with a story titled “A Friendly Kiss Between Friends” — the synopsis below, meanwhile, gives you a little more of a sense of what’s coming up next:

DAPHNE ZUNIGA GUEST STARS – As Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) attend a Yale reunion, Blake runs into an old friend, Sonya (guest star Daphne Zuniga), who has more than just the reunion on her mind. Alexis’ (Elaine Hendrix) launch of her “miracle cream” faces a set back and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) offers his assistance and Adam (Sam Underwood) scrambles to get what Alexis wants. Amanda (Eliza Bennett) grows more suspicious of Charlie (guest star Cynthia Quiles) and turns to Culhane (Robert C. Riley) for help, much to his chagrin. Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) wants to get to the truth of recent events and Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) is dealt some disappointing news. Adam Huber also stars. The episode was written by Garrett Oakley and directed by SM Main-Muñoz (#509). Original airdate 4/29/2022.

What’s the disappointing news for Fallon? It’s one thing we’re left to think about, but we also don’t think it will be something that necessarily defines her. We’ve seen time and time again that this is a character who bounces back and perseveres, so she will probably find a way to do that again.

Meanwhile, don’t you think the Yale reunion is going to be SUPER messy? We think so.

