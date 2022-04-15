Charmed season 4 episode 7 return date on The CW: What’s ahead?

Following the new episode tonight on The CW, do you want to get the Charmed season 4 episode 7 return date? What about more news on what lies ahead?

We know that we’ve had a pretty solid run of episodes as of late, but this is where we have to share some of the bad news: There is a hiatus coming up now. It’s not a particularly long hiatus, but it is a hiatus nonetheless.

The show is going to be coming back on Friday, April 29 with a story titled “Cats and Camels and Elephants, Oh My…,” and you can check out the full synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES – Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) must divide and conquer when they become aware of a new, formidable threat inspired by the Tallyman (guest star Jed Rees.) Maggie and Harry (Rupert Evans) team up to chase down a lead in a dangerous magical realm. Mel needs Jordan’s (Jordan Donica) help healing a “creature” with whom she has a deep emotional connection. And Kaela’s budding flirtation with Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) must contend with a surprise visitor from her past. Jem Garrard directed the episode written by Jeffery Lieber and Christina Piña (#407). Original airdate 4/29/2022.

Getting an opportunity to explore Kaela’s past is going to be an important part of this story, mostly because in some ways we are 100% still making up for lost time. We’re not anywhere near as familiar with this character as we are some some others, and we hope that this episode is not the only story that will explore her.

