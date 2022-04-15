Outlander season 6 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Sticks and Stones’ details

The bad news when it comes to Outlander season 6 episode 7 is at this point quite clear: You’ll be waiting for over a week still to see it. We’re in the midst of a short hiatus for the series but luckily, we know already there is some great stuff on the other side.

Unfortunately, “great stuff” does not mean happy stuff. For Claire Fraser in particular, we could be seeing one of the most difficult situations of her entire life — and that’s saying something, given everything she has gone through already. She was brutally assaulted at the end of season 5 and moving into “Sticks and Stones,” she’s coming off of an illness that could have easily turned deadly. Now, she is going to face speculation about Malva Christie’s death as a terrible rumor is going to spread throughout the Fraser’s Ridge community. For more on that, take a look at the full season 6 episode 7 synopsis below:

Claire struggles with her demons as a nefarious rumor begins to spread on the Ridge. Tensions rise as the residents fear there is a dangerous person in their midst.

This situation is one that will likely not be resolved in this episode, especially since there are only two installments left this season. For Caitriona Balfe’s character, she needs to think a few steps ahead already in order to figure out how to preemptively protect herself, and the same goes for Jamie and everyone else within the family. While this whole storyline may seem somewhat separate from the Revolutionary War plot, the two could intersect in some interesting ways when we get a little closer to the end of the season. Keep your eyes peeled for that.

