Better Call Saul season 6: What time will it premiere on AMC+?

There are a lot of you who know already that the Better Call Saul season 6 premiere is going to be coming to AMC and AMC+ on Monday. Yet, there’s a little more of a mystery when it comes to the latter. What time will it be available on the streaming service?

The thing that we’re most grateful for is having a little bit of clarity on all of this now: It’s nice not to be stuck waiting for a while!

Want to make sure that you don’t miss any Better Call Saul video updates? Then we suggest that you go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now! We’ll have a review up of the premiere shortly after it arrives.

In a post on Twitter today, AMC+ confirmed that the two-episode premiere on Monday will be available at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, the same time that it is on the flagship network. We’re sure that there is some disappointment out there from people who hoped that it would stream early, like we’ve seen with other shows like The Walking Dead and Killing Eve (which were often a full week ahead of the AMC broadcasts). Yet, Better Call Saul is an extremely secretive show and technically, there is still a slight advantage to watching it on the streaming service: You get a version without commercials and in theory, you’ll be able to finish the episodes a little bit faster.

We know that we couldn’t be more excited for things to start back up after such a substantial delay; let’s just hope now that this lives up to some of the hype that is out there. We need some closure on where Jimmy ends up as Gene, plus the fate of some other characters like Kim and Nacho.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Better Call Saul right now

What are you most hoping for when it comes to the two-episode Better Call Saul season 6 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

Get some bang for your buck. Don't miss the two-episode premiere of the final season of #BetterCallSaul, April 18 at 9pm on AMC+. pic.twitter.com/XDxJNDuI9i — AMC+ (@AMCPlus) April 15, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







