Big Brother Canada 10: Where are the live feeds?

If you are looking for some news on the Big Brother Canada 10 live feeds tonight, you’re probably not going to love what we have to say…

At the end of tonight’s episode, our expectation was that we’d see within a few hours who the winner was of the Head of Household Competition. However, that is not exactly the case. In a post on Twitter, the show confirmed that the feeds are going to be down until tomorrow morning. That is obviously unfortunate, since we love seeing the immediate aftermath of what happens and what some early targets are.

The truth here though is that while there are ways that the Canadian show outshines its US counterpart, the live feeds are not one of them. They are traditionally down for long stretches of time — granted, you’re not paying for them, but it’s harder to chart all of the day-to-day action. We did not even know about the Jacey-Lynne secret Veto until after the ceremony! We’d start making the case as to why the show should change this, but we realize that we’d be preaching to the choir. If you’re reading this article, you probably wish the feeds were back in equal measure.

So when the feeds do come back, we imagine that we’ll know who the next HoH is — and it’s a pretty weird one to win. We know that there’s a triple eviction coming, but the players in the game do not. We’d much rather not be HoH this time around so that we could be eligible to be that one. You’ve got an incredible amount of power there to not only get out two threats, but also ensure that you aren’t one of them.

FYI #BBCAN10 feeders, the live feeds will be down until tomorrow morning. — Big Brother Canada (@BigBrotherCA) April 15, 2022

