The Blacklist season 9 episode 18: Who is Reddington looking for?

Are you curious to learn a little more about The Blacklist season 9 episode 18? It’s true that you may not be seeing this episode for a while, but there are still some intriguing things at its core.

Take, for starters, the idea of another big blast from the past courtesy of one Raymond Reddington.

We don’t want to keep anyone waiting here for all that long and with that in mind, let’s go ahead and share the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 18 synopsis below:

04/29/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red questions the whereabouts of a former associate. The Task Force hunts down a criminal dealing in illegal psychedelics. TV-14

So who could this person be? It’s an interesting question since a lot of people could have gone anywhere in the years that followed Liz’s death. There are some characters we just haven’t seen in a good while and that’s to be considered here.

Whoever this person is, though, there’s probably a good reason why James Spader’s character is looking for them. There’s a legitimately good chance that they have something to do with the night of Liz’s death. this is a mystery he has been looking to unravel for quite some time but, unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of answers right now. As a matter of fact, one of the biggest question marks in Reggie Cole died at the end of this past episode. He could’ve given out more information on how he came to be involved in all of this!

