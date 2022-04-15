Siesta Key season 4 episode 19 spoilers: Juliette’s concerns

Next week MTV is going to bring your way Siesta Key season 4 episode 19 — do you want more news about it now?

Given that so much of this show is about relationships, we can’t be that shocked that we’re going to see things all over again here. After all, Juliette and Sam are going to be at the center of a lot of stuff here as she has some big decisions to make. Is she going to want to get back with him? How seriously is she going to take that idea? She obviously has some concerns, and there are a lot of different directions this thing could go by the end.

We should note here that we also feel for the position Lexie is going to be in. Why? Let’s just say that the full Siesta Key season 4 episode 19 synopsis has more insight all about that:

Juliette is hesitant about rekindling things with Sam. Brandon juggles his son, career, Delainey, and a new relationship. Lexie is stuck in the middle of supporting her best friend, Juliette and her boyfriend’s best friend, Sam.

As we get closer to the end of the season, should you expect some firm decisions? We think the idea of this alone could be confusing for a few different reasons. After all, what constitutes a “firm” decision in this world? Siesta Key is meant to be at least a version of real life, and if there’s one thing we know at this point, it’s that life is ever-changing and evolving. What is going on right now is not an accurate reflection of where things could be going down the road.

Where do you think things are going to go heading into Siesta Key season 4 episode 19?

