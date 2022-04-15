Ghosts season 1 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: The first guests arrive!

Next week on CBS you are going to see Ghosts season 1 episode 18 arrive, and we can go ahead and say this one is big. After all, we’re talking here about an epic finale!

We know already that there is going to be a season 2 of the Rose McIver comedy, so you don’t have to worry about that at all. Instead, you have the opportunity here to just settle in and enjoy what’s in front of you. This is an episode that is going to have its fair share of surprises, but also a big milestone as Sam and Jay prepare to welcome some guests to their bed and breakfast. All things considered, we have to imagine this is a hard thing to do given the state of the house.

For some more insight into the specific story coming in the finale, go ahead and check out the Ghosts season 1 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Farnsby & B” – As Sam and Jay await the arrival of their first official B&B guests, they face obstacles triggered by a Norse curse placed upon them by Thorfinn. Also, Isaac takes a huge, centuries-in-the-making step in his personal life, on the first season finale of the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 21 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We do think that it’s pretty darn important personally for Ghosts to go head-first into a lot of guests moving into season 2, largely since that will help to constantly keep the story fresh. We’re mostly just curious to see how they can continue balancing out what is the largest cast that’s out there for network TV comedy. There are a lot of ghosts to attend to here!

