Killing It season 2: Is it renewed or canceled over at Peacock?

Following the launch of the full first season today, can you expect a Killing It season 2 renewal to happen over at Peacock? Or, are we officially at the end of the road?

Well, let’s start things off here with what we know at present: Nothing is altogether official when it comes to the Craig Robinson show’s future. Are we fairly optimistic? Sure, given that this falls perfectly within the brand the streaming service has been trying to cultivate. Robinson has a devoted following thanks in part to his work on The Office, though after that he made some appearances on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which navigated to NBC after many years at Fox. Killing It shares an EP with Brooklyn Nine-Nine in Dan Goor, and has a similar comedic sensibility.

Of course, we never thought that there would be any sort of primetime scripted show about snake-hunting, but here we are. Isn’t it nice to be surprised here and there? We tend to think so.

The folks over at Peacock will likely make their decision on Killing It and the future over the next couple of weeks, and there are a handful of things that they’ll consider here. First and foremost, they will look at the total viewership from start to finish. It’s not just about how many people watched the first episode; instead, it’s about how many watched the finale and in what time. They’ll want to see that there is demand for more! They will also probably want to know what the story is going to be moving forward, but we don’t think there’s any major concern there. The parties involved here are talented enough that there should be some faith in what they bring to the table.

Hopefully, we’ll have something more in the way of official news over the next few couple of months.

Do you want to see a Killing It season 2 renewal over at Peacock?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments!

