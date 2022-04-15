Is Severance new this week on Apple TV+? Season 2 talk

Is Severance new this week on Apple TV+? Are we going to be diving back into this crazy, inventive world anytime soon?

The first thing that we should note here is that, unfortunately, there is no episode this week. Not only that, but there probably won’t be one for some time moving forward. Last week we had the season 1 finale and while we know that a season 2 is coming, there is no formal premiere date as of yet. While streaming shows are typically not beholden to some sort of particular schedule, it’s our hope that there will be a chance to see more at some point in 2023.

So while there may not be much information revealed as of yet about season 2 story-wise, we can at least make it clear what one performer would like to see. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Jen Tullock (who plays Devon) had to say about who she’d like to see more of moving forward:

Well, I’m possibly the world’s biggest Tramell Tillman fan. I think that he’s an absolute genius, and I’m so blown away by the work he did in that character. And I’m also just equally fascinated by the character of Milchick, and I’d love to see more of his backstory, and I [think we] certainly will. Because what Tramell did so brilliantly was build this terrifying veneer for this character, but we have no idea how he ended up at Lumon. And that’s the backstory I’m craving most as a fan, both because I think he’s such an incredible actor, and also because that character is my favorite.

Given what Devon now knows about Mark, she’s going to be one of the most interesting players moving forward — though, of course, a lot will depend on what the creative team decides to do here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Severance season 2?

