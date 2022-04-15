This Is Us season 6 episode 14 spoilers: The truth about Kevin’s love life

This Is Us season 6 episode 14 could prove fascinating on many levels. Take, for starters, where it stands in the show timeline. While Tuesday’s new episode “The Day of the Wedding” takes place (fittingly) the day of Kate and Phillip’s ceremony, after that we’re going to be getting into the night before.

The title for the April 26 episode if “The Night Before the Wedding,” and it’s here that we will absolutely dive into other members of the Big Three more. For those who felt like we hadn’t had enough Kevin as of late, this will change things up! Not only that, but it could set the stage for the rest of his life.

New This Is Us video! Be sure to look below if you want to see our take on what will be coming up Tuesday. If you want more updates on the rest of the season/series, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now.

While the full This Is Us season 6 episode 14 synopsis below does not say a lot, it gives you a pretty solid sense of where things are going:

04/26/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The night before Kate’s wedding, Kevin’s love life takes an unexpected turn.

So who could Justin Hartley’s character end up with? If the person he’s with at the wedding is his future wife or long-term partner, it feels like we have to rule out Madison. She is married to Elijah at the wedding, and it really doesn’t feel like it’d be in her character to cheat on him with Kevin. Meanwhile, whether Sophie is still married remains very much a secret, and then there’s the status of Cassidy. It does seem like she is at the wedding, so there is certainly a possibility of this, as well. She may not have wanted it in the past, but has anything changed over time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 14?

Who do you think Kevin ends up with? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates all about the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







