Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 19 return date: Garland returns!

Following the episode we’re getting tonight, are you curious to learn the Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 19 return date? What is going to make the next episode on NBC stand out?

We should start things off with a mixture of good and bad news. The bad news is that there is no new episode next week; however, there are multiple new episodes after the fact as we get closer to May sweeps! This is where some of the stories for this season will really ramp up and because the show was renewed a long time ago for a season 24, we think there’s already some ideas out there as to what the future could be for Benson and the rest of the team.

We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves for now, though, so let’s just go ahead and share one good thing about episode 19: Garland is back! Former series regular Demore Barnes will have an impactful story in this episode as he asks Mariska Hargitay’s character to look into a case with deep ties to his past.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full SVU season 23 episode 19 synopsis below:

04/28/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Garland asks Benson to reopen a missing persons case he worked as a rookie officer. A victim in one of Carisi’s recent cases is arrested. TV-14

It seems on the basis of all of this that the past will be as important to the story ahead as the present, and honestly, we’re not mad about that. With a show like this, it is important to show that often, justice doesn’t get served right away and the legal system is complicated.

