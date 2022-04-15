Law & Order season 21 episode 7 return date: A look at ‘Legacy’

Want to learn the Law & Order season 21 episode 7 return date over at NBC? What about other details on the future? While we know the revival doesn’t have a full season, there are still multiple episodes still to come before the finale.

Now, we have to get to the bad news: There is no installment next week. The network is going to make us all wait a little bit longer to see the continuation of the story. The next new episode is titled “Legacy” and it is set to air on Thursday, April 28. There’s going to be a particularly tricky case at the heart of this hour, mostly because we’ve got an exclusive private school as the setting for a case. This is the sort of place where people hide their secrets, and there’s often protection in the form of money and power from them ever getting out.

Want to learn a few more specifics? Then be sure to check out the full Law & Order season 21 episode 7 synopsis below:

04/28/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Bernard and Cosgrove are confronted with a plethora of suspects in the shooting of a headmaster at an elite private school. A teenager’s life hangs in the balance as Price and Maroun debate who’s more culpable – the shooter or the enabler. TV-14

Be the time this episode does air, it’s our personal hope that there is a season 2 renewal confirmed! Nothing is 100% at the moment, but we do tend to think there’s a reason for optimism. The numbers did drop slightly off following the premiere, but things have gotten a little bit better since that point. We’ll just have to wait and see precisely what happens.

