Legacies season 4 episode 16 return date: Can Lizzie help Hope?

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the Legacies season 4 episode 16 return date? What about other news on what’s ahead?

Just like you’d expect, there are a few different things to go over here, but we begin with a sad note: There is nothing new on the air next week. We’ve got a hiatus coming up and even if it isn’t an altogether long one, it’s a hiatus nonetheless and there’s a little bit of a bummer that comes with that.

So what is coming up when the show returns? Think in terms of a story where Lizzie could actually be able to help Hope, which we’re sure she would relish after everything that she’s gone through this season already. For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full Legacies season 4 episode 16 synopsis below:

FAMILY FIRST – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) continues her fight and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) devises a plan to potentially help. Cleo (Omono Okojie) is fearful of her visions and what it means for those she loves. Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends Kaleb (Chris Lee), Ethan (Leo Howard) and MG (Quincy Fouse) on a high-stakes mission. Jed (Ben Levin) finds himself needing to make a very difficult choice. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) makes a surprising discovery. The episode was written by Layne Morgan & Courtney Grace and directed by Jason Stone (#413). Original airdate 4/28/2022.

So what is beyond this?

There are technically 20 episodes this season, so there’s a handful more to come after the fact. (Sixteen episodes were technically shot for season 4; remember that the first four episodes this past fall were actually filmed during the show’s season 3 order.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legacies right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legacies season 4 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







