Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? If you are looking for an answer to that question plus also a look towards what lies ahead, we’re happy to help now!

So where do we begin? Let’s just go ahead and start by getting some of the bad news out of the way — unfortunately, there is no episode tonight. Not only that, but you’ll be waiting until Thursday, May 5 to get more. It’s a long hiatus, but we suppose the one silver lining is that it’s the final one of the season. Once we get to the other side of it, we should have consecutive stories until we get to the season finale. From there, it really all comes down to whether or not the series gets renewed; we wish that this is something we had a clear answer to at the moment, but we don’t and we all could be waiting for some time for more clarity there.

As for what will be coming up next, the promo below does give you a reasonably good sense of things and there is a lot to expect from top to bottom. Brace yourselves for a lot of action and drama as Cassie and Jenny do their best to unravel a chaotic situation that is right in their backyard and in particular, it feels like there are reasons to worry about Katheryn Winnick’s character. Do we feel like she’ll eventually find her way through? Sure, but other characters may not.

If there is one thing that we’ve learned from Big Sky over the past little while, it’s pretty much this: We’re in a world where characters die and die often. We don’t have a clear sense of this changing at any point in the relatively near future.

