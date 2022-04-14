NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 20: Is a big Lucy, Whistler moment ahead?

For everyone out there hoping for some Lucy – Whistler content on NCIS: Hawaii, we could be getting it before too long.

Do we know that these two have had some problems in their relationship the past couple of months? Absolutely, but we also know that nothing is beyond repair. They obviously care about each other very much and beyond just that, Whistler may be making a big commitment to stay in Hawaii — and in turn, stay close to her. The first synopsis below for season 1 episode 20 (airing on May 2) gives you a pretty big clue all about that:

“Nightwatch” – When a navy seaman is involved in a murder, the NCIS team is called to work the case on their day off. Also, Lucy finds out Whistler turned down a promotion in D.C. to stay in Hawai’i, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, May 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Judging from the word “promotion” in particular, it’s fair to call some of this a sacrifice on Whistler’s part. She’s probably turning down a larger salary here, plus also a chance to take on even more high-profile stuff given the proximity to the Pentagon. Yet, it would take her to the other side of the country, far away from Lucy. Sure, living in Hawaii probably has its benefits, but we don’t think that this is why she would be staying put. It’s almost certainly about this relationship and hopefully, we’re going to see a handful of big developments here before we get to the end of the season. We at least know already there is a season 2, so there is no need to worry about the future.

