The Conners season 4 spoilers: Christopher Lloyd reprising role of Lou

For one of its big stories coming up in May, The Conners season 4 will look to its past with Christopher Lloyd.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, you are going to see the one-time Back to the Future star return to the world of this show after previously appearing in Roseanne so many years ago. His character of Lou will spend some time with Dan, but further specifics still remain to be seen. His appearance is currently scheduled to air on May 4.

So what else do we know about this episode? The title for it is The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling” and it will also focus on Darlene “as she struggles to cope with the stress of construction; and after a serious accident, she re-evaluates everything and makes a life-changing decision.” Given that we’re getting near the end of this season, this is when a lot of this big stuff does tend to happen, no?

It feels like there will always be a chance for Lloyd to come back again down the road depending on his schedule, and in general The Conners is the sort of show that can always use big-name guest stars. It’s not that hard to throw people here and there into the community and beyond just that, it’s also a chance to give it a small ratings boost. If that helps it to keep it around for many years to come, it’s almost certainly worthwhile. (For the record, we personally consider another season here to largely be a foregone conclusion; it’s just a matter of ABC choosing to give it the green light.)

