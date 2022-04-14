Minx season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at HBO Max?

Following the big finale event today, can you expect a Minx season 2 renewal over at HBO Max to happen? Or, are we at the official end of the road?

When it comes to streaming shows, we recognize that there is always an inherent risk they could end sooner rather than later. We’ve seen, after all, a number of quick cancellations over the years, and a lot of series are lucky to even be around for three or four years.

In the case of the Ophelia Lovibond – Jake Johnson comedy, nothing is altogether decided when it comes to the future. There’s a chance that we see more down the road, but it’s going to take some time for that to be figured out. HBO Max doesn’t have to pressure itself to announce anything soon and instead, they could spend the next few weeks to gauge the overall viewership for the entirety season. More so than how many people watch a single episode, what matters here are how many people watch from start to finish. They need to know that there is a dedicated audience that would be interested in getting another batch of episodes!

From our vantage point, we do think there’s value in at least one more season. While HBO Max has been around for at least a little while now, it does need to develop still a fantastic roster of originals that are not necessarily tied to HBO itself. They’ve got a small handful of them like The Flight Attendant and Gossip Girl that have shown to be commercial success stories, but one of them already had an audience going in thanks to the original. Sometimes, you need to give shows proper chances and time to build something great.

Of course, we’ll have more on what the future holds here once it is 100% official.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Minx season 2 over at HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO Max.)

