Chicago Med season 7 episode 19 promo: Can Milena be trusted?

As we get ourselves prepared for Chicago Med season 7 episode 19 on NBC next week, trust appears to be a big part of the story. After all, Milena and Dylan have been getting closer over time, but how much can she really be trusted? What more is going on here?

Well, judging from the promo below, chaos is coming and coming fast. Dr. Scott is warned about spending time with her and some potential dangers from the get-go, but we can’t speak to whether or not he’s going to heed some of that just yet. What we can say is that there’s a reasonably good chance that someone could set the hospital on fire and we should be legitimately concerned about that. She’s tied to some bad stuff and this could be a BIG part of the next story.

In general, we’ll go ahead and say this: We’re pretty excited to get this sort of spotlight from Dylan at this point, as it does feel like it’s a long time coming. We’ve gotten a chance to learn a few different things about the character over time, but this is easily the most personal arc that he’s had impacting his present. It’s also just good to have Riley Voelkel around for an arc, especially given just how busy she is these days. In addition to coming back to Legacies as Freya, she’s also someone who has a series-regular role on Hightown.

Because Riley does have another gig, we can expect that she probably won’t be around forever. We’ll just continue to enjoy having her be a part of the story for however long it lasts, especially since she is bringing something to the world of the hospital that we aren’t otherwise getting.

