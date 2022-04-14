Tonight on Survivor 42 episode 6 and 7, we had a LOT of stuff go down! First and foremost, the return of the obnoxious twist from last season. Sure, Jeff Probst did tweak the bit with the hourglass ever so slightly, but not to the point where it felt fair to the castaways who actually won the initial challenge.

Ultimately, Rocksory was the one who smashed said hourglass this season, and that meant the original winners of the challenge (Jonathan, Hai, Lydia, Maryanne, and Lindsay) plus Tori, who was added in later, were eligible to be voted off. This was an incredible episode in terms of watching Tori dig herself a massive grave: She aired out all her tribe’s dirty laundry on the food reward, then acted instantly bitter towards Rocksroy for breaking the hourglass. Yet, she somehow saved her own hide by winning immunity.

This put the tribe in a tough spot: What do you do? The obvious vote here was Jonathan, but we do side with some others thinking it’s too early. While he does need to be dealt with eventually, the odds of him winning every single immunity are slim, especially when a guy his size isn’t going to be naturally good at all of them. He’s a great shield to hide behind for now, whereas someone like Lydia already has a clear #1 in Hai and is going to be more directly strategic. She’s probably the right move, especially if you can flush out Maryanne’s idol at the same time.

So what actually happened? – We heard Maryanne say from the start that she was making the biggest risk of her life, and that panned out when she didn’t play her immunity idol. The votes were all over the place — they started with votes for Jonathan, Lindsay, and Maryanne … but then came Lydia. Her votes all came in succession at the end, and that made it clear her game was over. Now, Hai’s lost his #1 ally and before the merge even formally began.

