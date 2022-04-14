The Blacklist season 9 episode 16 photo: Reddington’s next move

The Blacklist season 9 episode 16 is going to be coming to NBC this Friday, and of course, Reddington has a lot on his plate.

Just think about where things stand at the moment for James Spader’s character. This is a guy who is still trying to understand the truth behind Liz Keen’s death, but doing this is very much easier said than done. Just consider what just happened! It looked like he had a chance to get some real information courtesy of Reggie Cole and Andrew Kennison, only for everything to fall apart entirely. Cole and his lawyer are seemingly gone, so what happens from here?

Obviously, Reddington is going to need to figure out some other connections to Liz’s death, and that could be what he is working on in the photo above. Has he found someone else who could help, but does he need assistance from the Task Force in trying to make some magic happen? That’s at least what we would guess, and we’re intrigued to see what comes of all of it.

There’s one other thing that adds to the chaos here — the oh-so-simple fact that Cooper is not even around the Task Force at the moment. We know that there’s going to be a real effort to ensure that he gets back in due time, but when will that be? We do think there’s a good chance he could be gone for an episode or two, so much of the rest of the team has to be prepared for that.

