A Million Little Things season 4 episode 16 spoilers: A double date?

Are you ready to learn more about A Million Little Things season 4 episode 16? This installment is titled “Lesson Learned,” and it’s coming next week! Within this, you’re going to have a chance to see (shocker!) a lot of drama, but also a chance for at least a little bit of romance. There’s a double date at the center of the episode, and this could continue to explore if Eddie can find the right person for him at this point in his life.

In general, this episode is going to be very important for David Giuntoli’s character. For more on that, remember to check out the full A Million Little Things season 4 episode 16 synopsis:

“lesson learned” – Gary, Maggie, Eddie and Anna go on a double date where Anna has an awkward encounter with Peter. Meanwhile, Eddie struggles to reconnect with fans at a music convention on an all-new episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We know that moving forward this season, one of the things we’re hoping to see the most is continued growth. We’ve seen a lot of that already over the course of the past couple of years. Can you believe some of these characters are where they are now? That evolution comes with advantages and disadvantages; while it is exciting to see some of these people in new places, at the same time there’s also a chance that things could go south rather quickly. This is a show that does have its fair share of twists, and more of them are likely coming moving into the finale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

