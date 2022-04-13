Chicago Fire season 10 episode 19 spoilers: Is a firefighter a thief?

Next week on Chicago Fire season 10 episode 19, we’re going to have a chance to dive into “Finish What You Started.” We’ve seen dangerous fires before, but there’s a chance that this one could take the cake as one of the worst.

Want some more details on that? Then go ahead and view the synopsis — we tend to think of it as a great starting-off point here:

04/20/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Firehouse 51 tackles a fire caused by a dropped jet engine and one of their own is accused of a theft related to the incident. Kidd and Boden disapprove of Kylie’s potential new love interest. TV-14

This feels like one of those episodes where we could see much of the firehouse working together out in the field, but the big twist comes in the form of that accusation. Why would one of the firefighters take something from the scene? That doesn’t add up and from the outside looking in, we just don’t believe it. To us, it feels more like the actual thief tried to take advantage of a situation and set up one of the parties involved here — though we’ll have to see how things wrap up to get a little more information all about that.

As for the Boden / Kidd storyline, we see this mostly as a reminder of how protective the two of them are of Kylie. They want the best for her in every way, but the reality here is that Kylie may not be able to see that all of the time. She’s still young! This tends to come with a certain amount of naivete, and also the inability to see the forest through the threes. Someone like Stella is the perfect person to guide her through a tough situation like this.

