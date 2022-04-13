Kung Fu season 2 episode 7 return date: Prepare for ‘The Alchemist’

Following tonight’s new episode, it makes all of the sense in the world to want the Kung Fu season 2 episode 7 return date at The CW. So when is it, and what can you expect to see?

The sad news that we have to report first and foremost here is simple: There is no new episode set for next week. We’ve been lucky to have a good run of stories for most of the season, but that seems to be temporarily at an end. We’ve got a brief one-week hiatus coming and then after that, new episodes will return on April 27.

The first story back is certainly exciting on paper — the title for it is “The Alchemist,” and we know that Nicky is going to be entering the story with a pretty specific priority. For some more news all about it, be sure to check out the Kung Fu season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

SECRETS AND LIES – As Nicky (Olivia Liang) investigates the secrets behind a mysterious stone that Juliet (guest star Annie Q) is after, Henry (Eddie Liu) uncovers a shocking revelation about his father. Elsewhere, Althea (Shannon Dang) prepares for investor meetings for her app, and Dennis (Tony Chung) receives an ultimatum from his dad. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse and Vanessa Kai also star. Richard Speight Jr. directed the episode written by Jon Bring (#207). Original airdate 4/27/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This is an episode that is going to present a lot of exciting stuff from start to finish here, and we hope that it will set the stage for some epic stuff down the road. It does feel, after all, like this is a story meant to build up for the future more so than resolve everything within the present.

