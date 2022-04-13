Chicago Med season 7 episode 19 spoilers: Ethan’s late father plays a part

Chicago Med season 7 episode 19 is coming to NBC next week and clearly, the show is taking full advantage of Ethan’s return to the hospital. We know that Brian Tee’s character been gone for a good chunk of the season but moving forward, he should have some good stories and then also some chances to learn more about him.

For the sake of episode 19 (titled “Like a Phoenix Rising From the Ashes”), we’re talking about Ethan’s late father. A patient turns up at the hospital who is somehow tied to the man, and this should cause him to think a lot more about his past. We know that Ethan in general has gone through a lot this season in between his rehab and his setbacks, and the struggle that he deals with here could be more emotional in nature. Let’s just hope that he does find a way to rise above it.

For now, let’s go ahead and share more insight courtesy of the full Chicago Med season 7 episode 19 synopsis:

04/20/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will and Hannah work to save a surrogate’s baby. Charles cares for a former patient of Lonnie’s who’s on a hunger strike. Ethan and Archer help a patient with ties to Ethan’s late father. Dylan and Maggie are stumped by a drunk patient who claims to be sober. TV-14

What’s coming beyond this?

We know that there is a hiatus currently set for late April, but after that we should see a number of new episodes in May. This will be useful for better setting up the endgame, which could include some sort of cliffhanger for a season 8. We already know that the show has been renewed, and the writers have had a long period of time to better prepare for that.

