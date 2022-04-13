The Flash season 8 episode 12 return date: A look at ‘Death Rises’

Following the new episode tonight, are you curious to learn The Flash season 8 episode 12 return date, or get a few more details on what lies ahead?

The first order of business here is sharing the bad news that alas, there is no new episode next week. We’re going to be waiting until Wednesday, April 27. The next new episode carries with it the title of “Death Rises,” and of course that sounds terrifying! There is a particularly dangerous adversary coming around the corner, and it’s going to take all of Team Flash working together in order to make things better. It’s not going to be easy, and you better be prepared for just about anything every step of the way.

Below, you can check out the full The Flash season 8 episode 12 synopsis with some other updates on where things are going from here:

ALL HANDS ON DECK – With a new Meta terrorizing the city, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) lends a hand to the local authorities, meanwhile Barry (Grant Gustin) gets an assist from Cecille (Danielle Nicolet) who helps to track the mass murderer. Phil Chipera directed the episode with the story by Alex Boyd and teleplay by Arielle McAlpin & Dan Fisk (#812). Original airdate 4/27/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Is this season adopting some of that horror-movie feel that we had with the Bloodwork story? We know that personally, we wouldn’t be mad if they go in that direction at all. Save for some of the crossover events, that was probably the last fantastic story that The Flash had.

