This Is Us season 6 episode 13: Is Cassidy at Kate, Phillip’s wedding?

We know that This Is Us season 6 episode 13 is going to contain some big moments for Kate and Phillip. It is, after all, set around their wedding day!

Beyond just that, though, we also know that Kevin has a pretty significant mystery that we could be diving into here: Who was he with the night before the wedding? We know that there is women’s clothing in his room, just as we know from the promo that Madison and Beth are very much curious as to who it could be.

Watch our full review of this week’s This Is Us episode! There is a lot we get into here, and we strongly suggest you take a look at that. After you do, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and keep coming back for some further updates.

We do think Madison’s presence in the promo 100% makes it clear that she’s not the person he is with; she wouldn’t do that to Elijah on the weekend of her friend’s wedding. It would totally destroy the character we’ve seen over the years. Meanwhile, it may also be weird if it is Sophie if she is still married at the time of the ceremony; we at least know that Sophie will be present for the wedding and that’s something to think about.

So what about Cassidy? We know in the past Jennifer Morrison’s character expressed no interest in a more permanent relationship with Kevin, but that was also years in the past. A lot can change over time and this could be an opportunity to see something different play out. We do know thanks to a brief glimpse in the promo that she is there, so rejoice in that; yet, it’s not confirmed she’s the woman he is with the night before. It’s possible the woman he is with is largely inconsequential to his future, but that would almost be cruel at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 13?

Be sure to share your thoughts (and possibilities!) in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







