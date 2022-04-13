NCIS season 19 episode 18 promo: Who is hunting Torres?

NCIS season 19 episode 18 is going to be coming to CBS on Monday, and it could be one of the most challenging episodes yet for Torres.

Why is that? Let’s just say that Wilmer Valderrama’s character is being hunted. Not only that, but the person doing so has both the resources and firepower to inflict a tremendous amount of harm. It looks to be someone he was responsible for locking up years ago and now, this person wants revenge.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any further NCIS video updates now? Then SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube, and also watch our most-recent episode review below. We’re also going to have more updates coming all season long.

Will Torres be able to handle the massive target on his back? We don’t think that this part of things will be all that difficult for the character, mostly because he’s got a long history of dealing with dangerous conflicts and situations of that ilk. He makes it clear in the promo below that if someone is after him, the team just needs to find them first. Eventually, all of this is going to be leading to a pretty intense stand-off.

So are we going to see Torres emerge from this in one piece? Most likely. We haven’t heard anything official suggesting that Wilmer is leaving the show and unless something like that comes out, we’ll continue to be optimistic on the character’s future. We can’t speak to anything beyond this season but for now, we’re happy he is still there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see from Torres moving into NCIS season 19 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — we’re going to have more updates soon and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







