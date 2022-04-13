This Is Us season 6 episode 13 promo: Who is Kevin’s wedding date?

Tonight NBC unveiled the first This Is Us season 6 episode 13 promo, and this one raises a whole new mystery about Kevin. What’s at the center of it? Let’s just say that it revolves by and large around a wedding date. To be specific, who exactly he is with!

For the longest time, we assumed that the person we would be talking about here is Madison, given some of the theories that were out there and even little Easter eggs like the floral gown, which she was wearing in the present and was present in some other flash-forwards. Unfortunately, that theory now seems to be up in smoke.

One of the prevailing theories now has to be that Kevin ends up with Sophie at the wedding, largely because we know she’s going to be there already. Chrissy Metz already confirmed that, and we also know that Sophie and Kate have been working on their friendship.

What about Cassidy? Given that Kevin and Zoe feel like they’ve already had some closure, Jennifer Morrison’s character feels like the other viable candidate. We know that they could continue to be involved in each other’s lives in a work sense, but could it go beyond that? He seemed to be intrigued by the idea in the past, even if she wasn’t 100% on the same page.

Beyond all of this, the promo also does (unfortunately) indicate that Rebecca’s memory is starting to go further; she expects Jack Pearson to be at the wedding, which has to be hard on Miguel.

Who do you think Kevin’s wedding date could be on This Is Us season 6 episode 13?

