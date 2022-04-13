A Million Little Things season 4 episode 15 video: Is Gary’s cancer back?

As you prepare for A Million Little Things season 4 episode 15 on ABC tomorrow night, there’s a lot to be fearful about. That is especially true when it comes to James Roday Rodriguez’s character of Gary.

Has his cancer returned? That is one of the principal fears for the story coming up, and you see that explored at length within the promo below. This is a story that is going to be hugely emotional for him and fill him with fear for a number of very-understandable reasons. This is a guy who is desperately trying to move forward with his life, and he just got together with Maggie! We think the comments he makes in the promo are those of frustration; he wants to be with Maggie, but the idea of having this cancer battle all over again is deeply traumatic. It has to be so hard to be in a position where this is even a possibility.

One thing that we can say with confidence is that he’s going to have all of his friends by his side, no matter what. This could help to at least deal with some of the painful stuff.

So what else is going to be coming in this episode? Well, for starters, this promo makes it clear that Katherine and Eddie are both making some bold leaps forward in their romantic lives, though there is no guarantee that there will be positive results across the board. For Eddie, he feels like he’s ready to get back out there, but thinking that and actually being ready are of course different things.

Where do you think things are going to go moving into A Million Little Things season 4 episode 15?

Do you think that Gary’s cancer will be back, or we’re actually going to get some good news on the other side of this? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

