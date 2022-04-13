This Is Us season 6 episode 13 spoilers: More of Kate & Phillip’s wedding

Moving into This Is Us season 6 episode 13 on NBC next week, you’re going to have a chance to see a spotlight on Kate and Phillip’s wedding. Presumably, though, it’s not going to be in the way that we have seen it so far.

Through most of tonight, we saw the wedding primarily through the lens of what was going to with Chrissy Metz’s character. Since we know now how she and Phillip make it to that point, we don’t have to question all that much with that. However, we do still have questions aplenty about what’s going on with Kevin and Randall, and this episode could shine a light on some of that. For example, is Justin Hartley’s character with someone in this episode? Has he found the right person? Also, how is Randall doing as he works towards a strong future in politics?

NBC has released a full synopsis for next week’s “Day of the Wedding,” not that it reveals all that much: “04/19/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The Pearsons gather for Kate’s wedding. TV-PG”

Through most of the rest of this season, we’d go ahead and expect the writers to play with time a good bit. While a lot of this particular episode could be about this particular ceremony and the events around it, don’t be surprised if we flash back to before it here and there. We still have a lot of questions, and it could take some time to get answers (though not too long, since there are only six episodes left).

