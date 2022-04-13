This Is Us season 6 episode 12: Is Kate alive in the future?

Tonight, This Is Us season 6 episode 12 delivered in “Katoby” a story that was emotional, heartfelt, and pretty darn powerful. It brought us sadness, but also some hope by the time we got to the end of the story.

After all, in the closing minutes we got confirmation to a long-simmering question: Whether or not Kate Pearson was still alive years down the road.

Not only have we now learned that Kate is still alive with Rebecca on her deathbed, but she’s also alive to see her son perform music as an adult! Not only that, but she remains married to Phillip at that time. Meanwhile, Toby is also still alive at that point — we knew that he was for the flash-forward at Kevin’s compound, but not this far down the road. Toby has also found someone knew, though the show gave very little information about who she is other than she shares some of his sense of humor.

With this news about Kate in mind, there is really only one more life-or-death question for the flash-forwards we’re aware of … and it is one pertaining to Miguel. We’d obviously love to see Jon Huertas’ character still around at Rebecca’s bedside, but it almost feels too good to be true for every single member of the family to still be alive. Also, the writers hit it hard that Kate would become Rebecca’s power of attorney if something happened to Miguel; it does feel like they are going to pay that off at some point.

There are only six more episodes left after tonight — because of that, we know there have to be answers coming before TOO long…

What did you think about the events of This Is Us season 6 episode 12?

